Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Another Piece of Your Story campaign launched by JA shows success

24 december 2019
News

news_19092018_ja.pngJewelers of America (JA) said that its «Another Piece of Your Story»  campaign aiming at women purchasing jewelry themselves reached 3 million just in 6 months, as per Idex Online. 
The pilot was launched in Los Angeles to increase consumer purchases of jewelry. The campaign was an industry-wide collaboration created to increase consumer desire for jewelry.
It focused on female self-purchasers outside of traditional gift giving times. 
It reportedly comprised of paid social-media ads, an influencer program, and the Your Finest website.
JA is also said to have hired LA influencers to boost the campaign.
They were buying the jewelry at a retail jeweler and shared their experience on their social media pages, which showed high positive sentiment and engagement from their followers.
«The industry came together and we were able to execute a campaign by the industry, for the industry,»  David J. Bonaparte, JA president & CEO, was quoted as saying.
Jewelers of America (JA) - the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished