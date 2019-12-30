Another Piece of Your Story campaign launched by JA shows success

Jewelers of America (JA) said that its «Another Piece of Your Story» campaign aiming at women purchasing jewelry themselves reached 3 million just in 6 months, as per Idex Online.
The pilot was launched in Los Angeles to increase consumer purchases of jewelry. The campaign was an industry-wide collaboration created to increase consumer desire for jewelry.
It focused on female self-purchasers outside of traditional gift giving times.
It reportedly comprised of paid social-media ads, an influencer program, and the Your Finest website.
JA is also said to have hired LA influencers to boost the campaign.
They were buying the jewelry at a retail jeweler and shared their experience on their social media pages, which showed high positive sentiment and engagement from their followers.
«The industry came together and we were able to execute a campaign by the industry, for the industry,» David J. Bonaparte, JA president & CEO, was quoted as saying.
Jewelers of America (JA) - the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg