Chairman of Hamilton Jewelers dies

Martin R. Siegel, the chairman of Hamilton Jewelers, died on December 17, in Florida, says IDEX Online.
He was 86.
Martin R. Siegel represented the second generation of his family working for Hamilton Jewelers. He became the president of the company in 1968. In 1994 the role was passed to his son but continued to chair the company until his death.
His shop was the first to sell Rolex watches in the US.
In 2012 the shop marked its 100th anniversary.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg