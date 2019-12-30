Exclusive
Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission
The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...
23 december 2019
‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’
Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...
16 december 2019
Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr
With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...
09 december 2019
Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners
Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...
02 december 2019
Carla Liuni joins Pandora as CMO
Carla Liuni brings a successful track-record of driving growth in global brands across luxury, premium and mass market businesses. For the past four years, she has been worldwide responsible for marketing and communication at Bulgari, the flagship jewellery brand of luxury group LVMH.
Carla Liuni will join Pandora in March 2020. ‘As part of our turnaround programme, we are significantly stepping up our marketing investments and have just relaunched our brand to improve relevance for consumers. Carla has a unique profile which combines mass market brand building with the ability to create the aspirational and desirable worlds of luxury goods’, says CEO Alexander Lacik.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau