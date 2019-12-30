Petra Diamonds identifies founder’s successor

19 december 2019

Petra Diamonds has appointed Peter Hill CBE as its non-executive director and chairperson-designate with effect from 1 January 2020.He will also become the company’s non-executive chairperson on 31 March 2020, in succession to founder and Chairman Adonis Pouroulis."We are delighted that Peter will be joining Petra Diamonds. He brings an impressive track record of Chairmanships and Board memberships across a range of global companies, industries and organisations, built on his earlier career in the mining industry including in Southern Africa…,” said Pouroulis.“I am personally delighted that someone of Peter's calibre and experience will be succeeding me as Chairman, and I wish him well."Pouroulis founded and listed Petra in 1997.He led the company into one of the world's top five independent diamond producers.Petra, which has operations in South Africa and Tanzania, saw its revenue for the year ended 30 June 2019 drop 6% to $463.6 million, which resulted in adjusted EBITDA margin declining to 33% against the previous year’s 39%.Its net debt at 30 June 2019 was $564.8 million compared with $520.7 million, a year earlier.