CTF, HEJ launch Jewellery Academy

18 december 2019
News

Chow Tai Fook and the French Haute ECOLE de Joaillerie have launched Loupe Jewellery Academy as part of CTF 10 year new sustainability strategy.
The initiative aims at bringing up a new generation of jewellers on the industry, says the press note from CTF.
The Academy will provide courses in design, craftsmanship, as well as marketing. 
LJA will also cooperate with GIA (Gemological Institute of America) to provide world class training to the industry players. 

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

