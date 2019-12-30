WWF Russia names the country’s best environmentally responsible companies

18 december 2019

Image credit: AGD DIAMONDS

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) of Russia has published a 2019 rating of openness in the field of environmental responsibility among the mining and metallurgical companies operating in the country. The top ten include Polyus Gold (1.9), SDS-Coal (1.81), Kinross Gold (1.7), Metalloinvest (1.68), AGD DIAMONDS (1.6), Severstal (1.56), Polymetal (1.55), ALROSA (1.46), Novolipetsk Iron and Steel Works (1.45) and Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (1.38).The openness rating is a project of Russia’s World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and National Rating Agency implemented with the support of the United Nations Development Program, the Global Environment Facility and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation.Since 2019, the rating has been calculated within the framework of the People for Nature project implemented by WWF Russia with the support of the European Union in 2019-2022. The main objective of the project is to support public organizations and local communities in solving environmental problems in two areas: preserving forests through the fight against their degradation and illegal exploitation and reducing water and air pollution through reducing the negative impact of industry on the environment and increasing the environmental responsibility of business.The rating has been published since 2015 providing comparative assessments of the companies’ environmental responsibility and the scale of their environmental impact. According to its organizers, the most sensitive to disclosure was the criteria reflecting information provided by companies to the public about accidents and controversial environmental situations.The rating is based on the criteria formulated in the Basic Principles for Environmentally and Socially Responsible Policy of Mining Companies, as well as in a number of international documents.The 2019 rating proceeds from the activities of 41 largest mining and metallurgical companies in the field of environmental management and policy, environmental impact and information disclosure and transparency. As last year, AGD DIAMONDS has been recognized as the best among diamond mining companies.