LG diamonds will now become available at all Signet’s US retail brands

Image credit: Kay Jewelers

David Bouffard, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, was quoted as saying that now “lab-created diamonds are available in both fashion and bridal jewelry at James Allen, Kay, Zales, and Jared stores, as well as their e-commerce sites.”The report says that this move was taken to meet the needs of all clients by letting them choose which diamond they want.The natural and LG diamonds offered will differ in prices with natural diamonds being more expensive, while LG diamonds will reportedly cost from under $1,000 to around $7,500.Kay Jewelers - one of Signet’s banners - has provided a chart which points that natural diamonds are more likely to maintain their long-term value as they are finite and rare while LG diamonds are potentially unlimited and their long-term value remains unknown.According to the chart, the company will not accept man made diamonds for trade-in.Kay also says that all its diamonds - both natural and lab-grown - are conflict free and independently certified.