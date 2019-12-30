Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

LG diamonds will now become available at all Signet’s US retail brands

17 december 2019
News

Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, is said to have started selling lab-grown diamonds at all its US retail brands, according to JCK.  

news_17122019_kay.png

          Image credit: Kay Jewelers

David Bouffard, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, was quoted as saying that now “lab-created diamonds are available in both fashion and bridal jewelry at James Allen, Kay, Zales, and Jared stores, as well as their e-commerce sites.”
The report says that this move was taken to meet the needs of all clients by letting them choose which diamond they want.
The natural and LG diamonds offered will differ in prices with natural diamonds being more expensive, while LG diamonds will reportedly cost from under $1,000 to around $7,500.
Kay Jewelers - one of Signet’s banners - has provided a chart which points that natural diamonds are more likely to maintain their long-term value as they are finite and rare while LG diamonds are potentially unlimited and their long-term value remains unknown. 
According to the chart, the company will not accept man made diamonds for trade-in.
Kay also says that all its diamonds - both natural and lab-grown - are conflict free and independently certified. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau


