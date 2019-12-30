Algeria considers ways to work with AGD Diamonds in forecasting and prospecting

17 december 2019

Algeria's state-owned exploration company, ORGM (Office National de Recherche Géologique et Minére), turned to AGD Diamonds to find solutions to the problems of exploring the country's diamond potential.As a first step to achieve this purpose, the management of ORGM invited Viktor Ustinov of AGD Diamonds, who is the adviser of the company’s CEO on geology, to pay a working visit to Algeria to consider the possibility of conducting forecasting and prospecting works in this republic, as well as discuss ways of possible further cooperation.During his visit, Victor Ustinov got acquainted with the work of ORGM and presented a report on various aspects of forecasting and prospecting for diamond deposits, which caused great interest from industry participants.He also took part in the meetings with the management of the MANAL Holding, which includes ORGM, and the National Mining Agency (Agence Nationale des Activités Minières, ANAM). The holding and the agency have shown interest in developing various mineral deposits in Algeria together with AGD Diamonds and other Russian mining companies.It is expected that in the future the contacts between Algeria's state-owned companies and AGD Diamonds may develop into full-fledged mutually beneficial cooperation.In the past 60 years, diamond exploration in Algeria has been carried out at various sites but has not been comprehensive, with Algerian, Soviet, and later Russian specialists taking part in this work.One of the most significant deposits in the republic is the Djebel Aberraz placer occurrence of diamonds.AGD Diamonds is engaged in mining operations at the Grib diamond field in the Arkhangelsk Province, one of the world’s largest being the fourth by reserves in Russia and seventh in the world.