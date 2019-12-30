ALROSA set to get 70% stake in Zim diamond project – report

17 december 2019

Russian and global diamond giant, ALROSA is set to own a 70% stake of its joint venture with the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC), according to the local media.

State-broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) reports details of the joint venture between ALROSA and ZCDC will be finalized this month.

Zimbabwe previously barred foreign-owned companies from earning more than 49% in diamond and platinum projects.

However, Harare decided to drop its indigenisation policy following the deposing of the late president Robert Mugabe in 2017.

ALROSA and ZCDC inked a deal last July to explore and mine diamonds in Zimbabwe.

ALROSA chief executive Sergey Ivanov previously said his company will invest an initial $12 million in the venture.

According to him, ALROSA sees a lot of potential and will invest more in the coming years depending on the outcome of the exploration.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



