Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky
As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...
30 december 2019
Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission
The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...
23 december 2019
‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’
Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...
16 december 2019
Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr
With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...
09 december 2019
Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners
Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...
02 december 2019
Mini WeChat to sell blockchain-enabled diamonds
This is the first product to which Everledger is attracting its new investor Tencent, the creator of WeChat, one of the world's largest social networks and an online commerce platform. The new Mini WeChat application will offer diamonds produced by ALROSA and will fully trace their path to the end consumer. In addition, it will encourage brand differentiation in the highly competitive Chinese luxury market, allowing jewelers and retailers to interact with consumers in a new way.
Using Mini WeChat on their smartphones, customers can purchase a diamond within this program using WeChat Pay and receive a certificate containing unique information, as well as confirm its origin through the Everledger blockchain platform.
ALROSA will provide information on their diamonds extracted in Russia, thus enabling consumers to know the exact origin of each stone and have certainty around its sustainable and ethical footprint.
Pavel Vinikhin, Head of Diamonds of ALROSA (the company’s polishing branch), commented: “We are delighted to support this WeChat Mini Program with Everledger, as it reinforces our pursuit for guaranteeing the origin of our products. We believe that this collaboration with the most popular social media platform in China will help us to further strengthen our sales there.”
Evgeny Gokhberg, Head of Europe at Everledger, notes: “This is a groundbreaking initiative with the titans of the diamond and internet industries. We’re glad to partner with ALROSA, as we share the same goal of enabling more transparency to the market. By providing 100% certainty of a diamond’s origin and journey to the consumer, in an easy-to-experience online platform such as WeChat, we are confident that this innovation will set a new standard when it comes to traceability and responsible business practices.”
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg