Christie’s Magnificent Jewels totals $67.5 million

13 december 2019

Christie’s latest auction Magnificent Jewels, which took place on December 11, totalled $67,519,625.

44 countries participated in the auction, says the company.

The highlight was ‘The duPont Ruby,’ Burmese ruby, emerald, diamond, and natural pearl brooch of 11.20 carats from The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. It went under the hammer for $8,957,750.













Image credit: C hristie's



Rahul Kadakia, International Head of Jewelry, Christie’s, commented the results, “The depth of bidding, strong sell through rates, and solid prices realized demonstrate Christie’s continued ability to source and sell the very best jewels for our collectors. This sale was particularly special as it comprised truly exceptional gemstones, led by ‘The duPont Ruby,’ alongside an unparalleled depth of significant signed jewels from important private collections. We are delighted with the results as it showcases the strength of the market and a broader more sophisticated approach to what our clients are looking to acquire.”

Among other things sold were a superb fancy vivid blue diamond ring of 3.07 carats, VVS1 clarity, which sold for $3,375,000; a Belle Époque Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring of 30.14 carats that achieved $3,015,000; a diamond ring of 24.13 carats, D color, flawless clarity, that realized $2,055,000; a diamond ring of 23.55 carats, D color, potentially internally flawless, by Harry Winston, which sold for $2,235,000; and 'The duPont Emerald,' Belle Époque Colombian emerald and diamond ring of 9.11 carats, Tiffany & Co. from The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, which sold for more than three times its low estimate realizing $1,635,000.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg