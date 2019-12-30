Angola's Luaxe eyes trial mining mid-next year – Alrosa

13 december 2019

Angola's new Luaxe diamond deposit is set to commence trial mining mid-next year that is expected to produce 1 million carats worth $90 million in 2020, according to Alrosa.Alrosa and Catoca discovered the pipe in 2013.Catoca, in which Alrosa owns 41%, currently holds a 50.5% stake in Luaxe and the companies are currently discussing the final distribution of the mine's ownership."It will be one of the largest deposits in the world," Alrosa deputy chief executive in charge of its Africa business, Vladimir Marchenko, was quoted as saying by Reuters.He said their specialists recently completed reviewing a sample of Luaxe's ore containing 45 000 carats and this data will be used to complete the reserves audit.The scale of Luaxe's future production will depend on the project's economics and global demand.Angola seeks to produce 14 million carats in 2023.