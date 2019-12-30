Exclusive

Inventories accumulated by De Beers, ALROSA to put ceiling on prices near-term even if demand substantially picks up – Zimnisky

As we are in the last month of 2019, it is prudent to examine what the diamond industry went through and the possible trajectory in the upcoming year. Industry expert, Paul Zimnisky spoke with Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa to discuss this and other...

30 december 2019

Empowering customers and engaging more with our stakeholders is the new Mission

The unassuming Govindbhai Laljibhai Dholakia, Chairman, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) is not just an ace businessman but a noted philanthropist. He has contributed immensely to social welfare with special focus on education … a noteworthy...

23 december 2019

‘Dubai has proven to be a great port for diamond tenders’

Stargems, which was established by Shailesh Javeri in 1981, has been involved in the trading of rough diamonds and is now also into manufacturing, wholesaling, retailing, tendering of diamonds and diamond jewellery. Although, the company has operations...

16 december 2019

Our main role is to inspire consumers to consider diamonds - Jean-Marc Lieberherr

With over 25 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions across many geographies, functions and businesses, Jean-Marc Lieberherr has more than 10 years’ experience as a diamond industry leader, which includes as a Board member of the World...

09 december 2019

Training in diamond valuation is key for artisanal miners

Ian Rowe, the Executive Director of the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) was appointed in September 2019, having joined DDI as Deputy Executive Director a year earlier. Ian managed field operations in Sierra Leone within this role and led...

02 december 2019

Angola's Luaxe eyes trial mining mid-next year – Alrosa

13 december 2019
Angola's new Luaxe diamond deposit is set to commence trial mining mid-next year that is expected to produce 1 million carats worth $90 million in 2020, according to Alrosa.
Alrosa and Catoca discovered the pipe in 2013.
Catoca, in which Alrosa owns 41%, currently holds a 50.5% stake in Luaxe and the companies are currently discussing the final distribution of the mine's ownership.
"It will be one of the largest deposits in the world," Alrosa deputy chief executive in charge of its Africa business, Vladimir Marchenko, was quoted as saying by Reuters.
He said their specialists recently completed reviewing a sample of Luaxe's ore containing 45 000 carats and this data will be used to complete the reserves audit.
The scale of Luaxe's future production will depend on the project's economics and global demand.
Angola seeks to produce 14 million carats in 2023.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

