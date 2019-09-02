HKTDC welcomes the Government's new easing measures to support SMEs

Today

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The HKTDC, in a press statement on Sept 4, said that it welcomed that Dr Peter KN Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), strongly supports the new measures announced by the Chairman of the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited and Financial Secretary Mr Paul Chan regarding the HKMC Insurance Limited’s SME Financing Guarantee Scheme, as well as the increased support for SMEs by raising awareness, facilitating implementation and injecting capital into SME funding schemes, as mentioned by Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Mr Edward Yau.Dr Lam said, “Hong Kong’s economy is facing internal and external pressures as the US-China trade war intensifies and as Hong Kong society is going through a tough period. This is impacting Hong Kong’s businesses large and small, especially SMEs. The easing measures announced by the Financial Secretary Mr Paul Chan and the enhancements to provide coordinated SME support services described by the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Mr Edward Yau will enable more SMEs to benefit from these support programmes. The HKTDC will work closely with the Hong Kong SAR Government on these new measures to help our SMEs tackle the issues they face in operations, financing and maintaining competitiveness.”Dr Lam added, “I and our team at the HKTDC will redouble our efforts to help Hong Kong’s SMEs overcome these challenges by helping them find new opportunities and prospects.”