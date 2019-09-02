Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

HKTDC welcomes the Government's new easing measures to support SMEs

The HKTDC, in a press statement on Sept 4, said that it  welcomed that Dr Peter KN Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), strongly supports the new measures announced by the Chairman of the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation Limited and Financial Secretary Mr Paul Chan regarding the HKMC Insurance Limited’s SME Financing Guarantee Scheme, as well as the increased support for SMEs by raising awareness, facilitating implementation and injecting capital into SME funding schemes, as mentioned by Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Mr Edward Yau.
Dr Lam said, “Hong Kong’s economy is facing internal and external pressures as the US-China trade war intensifies and as Hong Kong society is going through a tough period. This is impacting Hong Kong’s businesses large and small, especially SMEs. The easing measures announced by the Financial Secretary Mr Paul Chan and the enhancements to provide coordinated SME support services described by the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Mr Edward Yau will enable more SMEs to benefit from these support programmes. The HKTDC will work closely with the Hong Kong SAR Government on these new measures to help our SMEs tackle the issues they face in operations, financing and maintaining competitiveness.”
Dr Lam added, “I and our team at the HKTDC will redouble our efforts to help Hong Kong’s SMEs overcome these challenges by helping them find new opportunities and prospects.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
