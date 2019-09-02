Angola opens third diamond cutting factory

A third diamond cutting factory with a capacity to process 5,000 carats per month was opened in the Angolan capital, Luanda, this week.The factory, Pedra Rubra, which is located in Maianga required an investment of $5 million.Macauhub quoted company owner Hélder Milagre as saying that they currently have five jewellery stores in Luanda and hope to produce, in the short term, enough jewellery to meet domestic market demand.Milagre said commercial banks should avail foreign currency given that rough diamonds are purchased in foreign currency while jewellery sales are done in the local kwanzas.The other diamond factories in Angola are Stone Polished Diamond, which was opened last February and Angola Polished Diamond, both located in Talatona.