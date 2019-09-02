Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Indian diamond firm to set up diamond center in Vladivostok - media

KGK_Group_logo.pngKGK DV, a subsidiary of the Indian diamond company KGK Group LLC, intends to invest about 1.5 billion rubles in the creation of a diamond center in Vladivostok. The center will be created on the basis of an existing diamond factory, Interfax reports.
It said that according to the press service of the administration of Primorye, the governor of Primorsky Krai Oleg Kozhemyako signed an agreement with the general director of KGK DV LLC Ramani Vithalbkhai.
The agreement was signed as part of the 2019 Eastern Economic Forum, which takes place in Vladivostok from September 4 to 6.
In the new center will host several lapidary factories, Alrosa office, Gokhran of Russia and custom services. The project presumes the opening of a diamond exchange, the agency said.
It was previously reported that the Indian government is considering the Far East region as an opportunity for further large investments.
In 2018, diamond exports from the Far East amounted to 35.2 million carats sold for $ 2.88 billion, and in the first half of 2019, the turnover of Primorye with India increased by 22% compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to almost $ 26 million.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


