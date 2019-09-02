H. Moser & Cie forays into the Indian market

Image credit: H. Moser & Cie

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

H. Moser & Cie, whose timepieces are priced Rs 9.40 lakh ($13,000) upwards, will be available through at least four selling points in major metro cities across the network of Ethos Watch Boutiques within the next few years. Its collections Heritage, Endeavour, Pioneer, Swiss Alp Watch and Venturer will now be available here.H. Moser & Cie Chief Executive Officer Edouard Meylan said, "For our brand H. Moser & Cie, the Indian market is interesting and unchartered. We are looking forward to venturing out to a new territory and making investments in India. This country has a rich history in luxury, which is an intrinsic part of the culture and heritage here."Ethos Watch Boutiques Chief Executive Officer Pranav Saboo said, "The Indian market has witnessed an increase in demand for bespoke luxury watch brands in the recent years. Watch enthusiasts are better informed and educated, looking for rare timepieces. This is where H. Moser & Cie has great potential."H. Moser & Cie manufactures watches in Switzerland, its all movements are manufactured in-house, and every watch is built and finished by hand.