A jewelry exhibition, which is to be held in Minsk, will showcase the collection of jewelry items from the State Historical Museum of Moscow, says rg.ru citing BELTA agency.

The exhibition, which is called «Antiquity and Novelty. Russian Jewelry of the 18th Century», will be presented at the Historical Museum of Minsk.

The Moscow Museum will bring products created by jewelers from Veliky Ustyug, Kaluga, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tobolsk, who created their masterpieces for the Russian aristocracy.

The exhibition will be open from September 7 to November 3.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg