BlueRock more than doubles H1 diamond output, eyes return to profitability

BlueRock Diamonds produced 4,936 carats in the first half of 2019 at its Kareevlei mine, in South Africa compared with 2,438 carats, a year earlier.It said the increase in production was achieved without the benefit of the planned plant improvements and was largely due to the new management team introducing stronger operating disciplines, the extended working hours as well as improved plant availability.BlueRock said it is confident that the near-term monthly production target of 40,000 tonnes is achievable and continues to expect to operate profitably during the second half of 2019.The company made a loss of £381,027 on a turnover of £1.3-million in the first half of 2019 compared with a loss of £1.2-million on turnover of £555,842 in the first half of 2018.