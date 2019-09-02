Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

India’s lab-grown polished diamond export increases by 94%

india_flag.pngIndia’s export of polished lab-grown diamonds has increased by 94 per cent between April and July 2019, which points to the shift by diamantaires in Surat to the manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds, according to a TOI report.
The export of lab-grown polished diamonds between April and July 2019 reportedly stood at $ 127.77 mln compared to $ 67.64 mln during the same period in 2018. 
The report says that about 95% of the lab-grown diamonds are manufactured in the diamond factories located in Varachha and Katargam. These lab-grown diamonds are exported to the US, Dubai, Hong Kong and other cities of the world.
It is estimated that about 10% of small and medium diamond units or over 600 units in Varachha and Katargam have shifted to manufacturing lab-grown diamonds. 
Also, these places in the city are fast becoming a centre for growing diamonds in a laboratory.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

