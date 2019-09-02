India’s lab-grown polished diamond export increases by 94%

India’s export of polished lab-grown diamonds has increased by 94 per cent between April and July 2019, which points to the shift by diamantaires in Surat to the manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds, according to a TOI report.The export of lab-grown polished diamonds between April and July 2019 reportedly stood at $ 127.77 mln compared to $ 67.64 mln during the same period in 2018.The report says that about 95% of the lab-grown diamonds are manufactured in the diamond factories located in Varachha and Katargam. These lab-grown diamonds are exported to the US, Dubai, Hong Kong and other cities of the world.It is estimated that about 10% of small and medium diamond units or over 600 units in Varachha and Katargam have shifted to manufacturing lab-grown diamonds.Also, these places in the city are fast becoming a centre for growing diamonds in a laboratory.