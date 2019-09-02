Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Trade buyers to get complimentary hotel rooms for Sept Hong Kong Show

Yesterday
News

Informa Markets, organizer of the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, is offering 10,000 complimentary hotel room nights exclusively for trade buyers.
Celine Lau, Director for Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets, said each September Fair exhibitor may submit the names of three significant buyers who will be entitled to two free consecutive hotel room nights during the show dates. Exhibitors are encouraged to submit their selected buyers’ names on or before September 5. 
The organiser is also implementing a massive telemarketing campaign to reach out to 50,000 buyers from around the globe. “Many of these buyers have already been contacted and have confirmed their attendance. Efforts are ongoing to convince other visitors, who may still consider joining, that everything is being done to address their concerns,” explained Lau.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

