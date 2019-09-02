Trade buyers to get complimentary hotel rooms for Sept Hong Kong Show

Yesterday

Informa Markets, organizer of the September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, is offering 10,000 complimentary hotel room nights exclusively for trade buyers.

Celine Lau, Director for Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets, said each September Fair exhibitor may submit the names of three significant buyers who will be entitled to two free consecutive hotel room nights during the show dates. Exhibitors are encouraged to submit their selected buyers’ names on or before September 5.

The organiser is also implementing a massive telemarketing campaign to reach out to 50,000 buyers from around the globe. “Many of these buyers have already been contacted and have confirmed their attendance. Efforts are ongoing to convince other visitors, who may still consider joining, that everything is being done to address their concerns,” explained Lau.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished