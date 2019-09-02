Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Namibia diamond sector to contract on weak land operations, operational issues –central bank

Yesterday
News

namibia_flag.pngNamibia’s diamond mining sector is projected to register a contraction of 12.5% in 2019 before recovering to a growth of 5% in 2020, according to the country’s central bank.
It said the contraction is due to the scaling down of land mining activities and “operational issues”.
“In the medium term, however, offshore-based production is expected to increase, partly offsetting the decline in the onshore production and keeping the growth outlook for the sector steady,” it said
De Beers recently reported that Namdeb Holdings’ second quarter output 35% to 300 000 carats, driven by Elizabeth Bay transitioning onto care and maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2018 and planned maintenance for the Mafuta crawler vessel.  
Namdeb Holdings’ production increased by 11% to 2 million carats in 2018 from 1.8 million carats, a year earlier. 
Production from the marine operation increased by 4%, driven by fewer in-port days for the Mafuta crawler vessel and the adoption of a technology-led approach for optimising the performance of the drill fleet.
Production at the land operations increased by 34% to 600 000 carats compared to 400 000 carats in 2017 as a result of access to consistently higher grades, despite placing Elizabeth Bay onto care and maintenance in December.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

