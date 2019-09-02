Exclusive

DGCX trades over 3 mln contracts in August valued $52.72bln

02 september 2019
News

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) traded over 3 mln contracts in a month during August for the first time smashing its previous record of 2.38 mln contracts set in July. The contracts were valued at $52.72 bln also a record. 
The Indian Rupee (INR) product suite was the best performing asset class in August, breaking all previous volume records. The INR Quanto Futures was the best performer within the product suite due to index pricing of the Indian Rupee US dollar currency pair, which registered its best month ever with a total of 1,585,110 contracts traded. The DGCX’s flagship Gold Futures product also trading 58,421 contracts last month, up 274.04% Y-O-Y witnessing strong interest and participation.
Les Male, CEO of DGCX, commented: “Trading over three million contracts in a month and 220,000 contracts in a single day are significant milestones for the DGCX Group, and attests to our growing marketplace and sustained investor confidence in the Exchange. These records came as investors looked for new hedging tools in a particularly volatile period.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

