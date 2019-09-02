Municipal delegation visits AGD Diamonds

A delegation of the Mezensky district of the Arkhangelsk region, on whose territory the V. Grib field is located, visited the production of the mining company AGD Diamonds.Anatoly Stakheev, Deputy General Director and Chief Engineer of AGD Diamonds, conducted a tour for the guests and showed them all the stages of production: a quarry, an enrichment plant, a village, as well as facilities that successfully solve environmental issues, the company said.The delegation members visited the observation platform of the diamond mine and went down to one of the excavators in order to assess the scale of development. The guests were also shown an enrichment plant and a diamond cutting and polishing centre. Particular attention during the tour was paid to nature conservation sites.The delegation included deputies and the heads of the administration of the Mezensky District municipality, heads of the Kamenskoye and Kozmogorodsk municipalities, representatives of public organizations, teachers and schoolchildren from the village of Soyan. They were very impressed by the tour and noted the high level of production of AGD Diamonds.Recently AGD Diamonds was said to have issued a report on development prospects for 2018 in line with GRI standards to show that the company’s standards are based on unchanging traditions of maintaining undeniable product quality, the highest level of organization in the production process, ethical and environmental principles and, of course, on the most valuable treasure, which is the people thanks to whom our business is evolving.