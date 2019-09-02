Results of ‘GIT’s World Challenge Gems Faceting Master 2019’ declared

02 september 2019

The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) has announced the winner of GIT’s World Challenge Gems Faceting Master 2019.

The prizes are divided into two major categories: one for lapidaries in Chanthaburi province and another for general lapidaries.

For the first category, the winner is Aumnart Thongda who will receive $3,000 cash and trophy; first runner-up prize goes to Theerasak Thongda, who will receive $2,500 cash and trophy and the second runner-up prize goes to Wisut Kaisri, who will receive $2,000 USD. In addition, Kallaya Sirimitkul is the winner in the category of General Lapidary and will receive $3,000 cash and trophy. The first runner-up is Tawin Tuna, who will receive $2,500 cash and trophy and the second runner-up prize goes to Niwat Srisurin who will receive $2,000 cash and trophy.

The institute will host the award presentation ceremony at the International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019 in Chanthaburi on 4th December 2019, while the winners of the GIT’s 13th World Jewelry Design Awards 2019 will also be announced at the festival.

These competitions are aimed at serving as a platform for lapidaries and designers to exhibit their capabilities as well as promoting Thailand as one of the global production and trading hubs of the gem and jewelry industry and Chanthaburi as the World’s City of Gems.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished