GIA’s Carlsbad laboratory examined an interesting attempt to imitate a natural green diamond

Careful examination under magnification found that the green color was not due to radiation stains, but instead to groupings of emerald-green platy crystals, ~40 μm in size, attached to the diamond surface. Individual platy crystals could easily be flaked off using tweezers or a pointer probe, but they remained adhered to the surface under normal gem testing situations.
X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis indicated high concentrations of chromium, and Raman analysis identified the green plates as chromium oxide.
The use of chromium oxide powder to produce a green coating—along with annealing of the powder to produce crystallized plates that adhere to the rough surface to resemble radiation stains—represents a significant attempt to artificially reproduce the features seen on natural green diamonds, GIA reported.