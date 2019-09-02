GIA’s Carlsbad laboratory examined an interesting attempt to imitate a natural green diamond when a 6.49 ct green crystal was submitted for a Colored Diamond Grading Report. The surfaces of the resorbed octahedron were covered by uneven patches of green color. Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) analysis revealed a typical type Ia diamond with abundant nitrogen and hydrogen impurities. However, the ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis) spectrum was very unusual and did not show any of the bands that are produced by radiation damage in diamond (e.g., the GR1 defect).Careful examination under magnification found that the green color was not due to radiation stains, but instead to groupings of emerald-green platy crystals, ~40 μm in size, attached to the diamond surface. Individual platy crystals could easily be flaked off using tweezers or a pointer probe, but they remained adhered to the surface under normal gem testing situations.X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis indicated high concentrations of chromium, and Raman analysis identified the green plates as chromium oxide.The use of chromium oxide powder to produce a green coating—along with annealing of the powder to produce crystallized plates that adhere to the rough surface to resemble radiation stains—represents a significant attempt to artificially reproduce the features seen on natural green diamonds, GIA reported.