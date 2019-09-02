Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

GIA’s Carlsbad laboratory examined an interesting attempt to imitate a natural green diamond

30 august 2019
news_08062018_gia.pngGIA’s Carlsbad laboratory examined an interesting attempt to imitate a natural green diamond when a 6.49 ct green crystal was submitted for a Colored Diamond Grading Report. The surfaces of the resorbed octahedron were covered by uneven patches of green color. Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) analysis revealed a typical type Ia diamond with abundant nitrogen and hydrogen impurities. However, the ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis) spectrum was very unusual and did not show any of the bands that are produced by radiation damage in diamond (e.g., the GR1 defect). 
Careful examination under magnification found that the green color was not due to radiation stains, but instead to groupings of emerald-green platy crystals, ~40 μm in size, attached to the diamond surface. Individual platy crystals could easily be flaked off using tweezers or a pointer probe, but they remained adhered to the surface under normal gem testing situations. 
X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analysis indicated high concentrations of chromium, and Raman analysis identified the green plates as chromium oxide. 
The use of chromium oxide powder to produce a green coating—along with annealing of the powder to produce crystallized plates that adhere to the rough surface to resemble radiation stains—represents a significant attempt to artificially reproduce the features seen on natural green diamonds, GIA reported. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

