Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Angola receives over 60 expressions of interest in mining concessions

28 august 2019
News

Angola, which conducted its first technical presentation of a public tender in Luanda to grant five mining concessions, including diamonds, has received more than 60 expressions of interest from companies as far as Brazil and South Africa, according to media reports citing the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Oil.
More technical presentations of public tenders for the allocation of diamond, iron and phosphate prospecting and exploration rights will also take place in Dubai, Beijing and London.
Of the five mining concessions, two were for diamonds in the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul.
The iron ore concession is in the Kwanza Norte, while two phosphate concessions were in Cabinda and Zaire Provinces.
Angola intends to launch the tender between 30 September and 2 Octobe, which will be followed by a period of 25 to 120 days for the reception, analysis and selection of proposals and subsequent granting of mining rights.
Angola’s mining industry is dominated by diamonds. 
The country produced 9,4 million carats last year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished