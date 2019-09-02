Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Tiffany & Co. Releases Its New Sustainability Website

28 august 2019
News

Tiffany & Co. published its enhancedTiffany.com/Sustainability website representing the next chapter in Tiffany’s industry-leading legacy of social and environmental responsibility. The website outlines the luxury jeweler’s commitments, actions and longterm vision to promote the well-being of people and the planet at the heart of the brand. 

news_10012019_tiffany.png
Image credit: Tiffany & Co.

The site is designed to increase transparency and be accessible to all of Tiffany’s stakeholders, including Tiffany customers and employees, and includes formal reporting updates on Tiffany’s 2018 sustainability performance.
“As a global company and luxury leader, Tiffany has a bigger role to play beyond careful and responsible stewardship in our own business operations,” said Alessandro Bogliolo, chief executive officer, Tiffany & Co. “We can, and do, leverage our legacy and our reach to drive positive change in the industry and in the world.”
The website summarizes the great strides in socially and environmentally sustainable efforts that Tiffany made in 2018 and so far in 2019. Among these are: the launch of the Diamond Source Initiative, which identifies for Tiffany customers the provenance of all newly sourced, individually registered diamonds.
Building upon Tiffany’s legacy of social and environmental stewardship over the past two decades, the enhanced Tiffany.com/Sustainability website provides a comprehensive look at the luxury jeweler’s history and recent action. 

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

