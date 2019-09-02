Tiffany & Co. Releases Its New Sustainability Website

28 august 2019

Tiffany & Co. published its enhancedTiffany.com/Sustainability website representing the next chapter in Tiffany’s industry-leading legacy of social and environmental responsibility. The website outlines the luxury jeweler’s commitments, actions and longterm vision to promote the well-being of people and the planet at the heart of the brand.









Image credit: Tiffany & Co.





The site is designed to increase transparency and be accessible to all of Tiffany’s stakeholders, including Tiffany customers and employees, and includes formal reporting updates on Tiffany’s 2018 sustainability performance.

“As a global company and luxury leader, Tiffany has a bigger role to play beyond careful and responsible stewardship in our own business operations,” said Alessandro Bogliolo, chief executive officer, Tiffany & Co. “We can, and do, leverage our legacy and our reach to drive positive change in the industry and in the world.”

The website summarizes the great strides in socially and environmentally sustainable efforts that Tiffany made in 2018 and so far in 2019. Among these are: the launch of the Diamond Source Initiative, which identifies for Tiffany customers the provenance of all newly sourced, individually registered diamonds.

Building upon Tiffany’s legacy of social and environmental stewardship over the past two decades, the enhanced Tiffany.com/Sustainability website provides a comprehensive look at the luxury jeweler’s history and recent action.





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau