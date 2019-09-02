Gem Diamonds unearths 114 ct yellow stone at Letšeng

27 august 2019

Gem Diamonds has recovered a 114.2 carat yellow diamond from its 70%-owned Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

This is the sixth diamond greater than 100 carats recovered from the mine since the beginning of the year.









Image credit: Gem Diamonds







Of these, two diamonds greater than 100 carats, were recovered last month.

Production from the Letšeng mine dropped 13% to 56, 668 carats in the first half of 2019 from 65, 279 carats, recovered in the second half of 2018.

The mine achieved $1,697 per carat in the first half, a 10% jump from $1, 537 per carat realised the previous period.

However, the total value of the company’s rough sales for the period dropped 2% to $94.5 million from $97.5 million.

The highest price achieved for a 70.69 carat D-colour Type IIa diamond was $48,225 per carat while the 13.32 carat pink diamond achieved $656, 934 per carat, the highest US$ per carat ever achieved for a Letšeng diamond.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished