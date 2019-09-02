Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Stornoway Receives Notice of Delisting Review by TSX

27 august 2019
News

stornoway-logo.pngStornoway Diamond Corporation announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has notified the Corporation that it is reviewing the eligibility of the Corporation’s securities for continued listing on the TSX pursuant to part VII of the TSX Company Manual (the “Manual”).
The Corporation is being reviewed under the TSX’s remedial review process and has been granted 120 days to comply with all requirements for continued listing. If the Corporation cannot demonstrate that it meets all TSX requirements set out in part VII of the Manual on or before December 20, 2019, the Corporation’s securities will be delisted 30 days from such date. 
The Corporation’s listed shares (TSX – “SWY”) and convertible debentures (TSX – “SWY.DB.U”) will continue to trade on the TSX during the remedial review process. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will successfully regain compliance with the TSX listing requirements within this time period, in which case the Corporation’s common shares and convertible debentures would cease to trade on the TSX and may not continue to trade on any other trading platform.
The TSX notification and review does not affect the Corporation’s business operations or applicable Canadian reporting requirements.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished