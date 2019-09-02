Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Graff unveils its cut Lesotho Pink

26 august 2019
News

Graff has added a new 12.02 carat Fancy Vivid Pink internally flawless pear shape diamond, which is one of the rarest diamonds in the world, to its collection, according to the official site of the company. 
‘‘Our extraordinary 12.02 carat Fancy Vivid Pink Internally Flawless pear shape diamond is one of the rarest diamonds in the world, admired for its phenomenally vibrant hue and exceptional radiance,’’ it said. 
news_26082019_graff.png
                                                                                                                                     Image credit: Graff

Laurence Graff, Founder and Chairman of Graff, is excited to reveal the final result. “This is the most vivid pink rough diamond I have ever seen, and it is an exceptionally rare treasure. We are renowned for cutting and polishing exceptional diamonds, and I am sure the polished diamond that comes from this rough will be an auspicious addition to our roll call of famous gems. It is an enormous privilege to own this natural miracle, we may never see anything like it again.” 
The rare pink diamond was cut from a 13.33 carat pink rough diamond.
The stone was discovered at the Letseng mine in the African Kingdom of Lesotho, by Gem Diamonds in February 2019. Laurence Graff purchased the Graff Lesotho Pink diamond for $8,750,360, breaking the record dollar per carat price of any Letseng diamond.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished