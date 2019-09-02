Celine Lau: The Hong Kong September Show will go on

Exclusive

News

A few days ago the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) and the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI) reportedly expressed their concern in a letter to Celine Lau, director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets, the firm that runs the Hong Kong Gem & Jewellery Fair, about their exhibitors' safety; about the prospect that 30 to 40 per cent of the visitors and clients who had planned to attend the show, simply would not turn up; and the danger that the goods brought to the show would not be insured, in case of outbreaks of unrest. The GJEPC, AWDC and IDI had even asked Lau to postpone the show until calm had returned to Hong Kong, and also, asked for compensation, in the form of a refund or a discount for their exhibitors, as per a report in IDEX online.
In reply, Celine Lau reportedly responded to GJEPC, AWDC and IDI stating that positive signs are indicating that the situation is cooling down and that the show will be held as planned.
Asserting that no demands for cancellations have been received, she has emphasized that the show management had obtained ‘confirmation from Malca-Amit and Brinks that there is no change in the insurance policy concerning the public incidents in Hong Kong.’
Lau has also assured that special transportation arrangements had been made for visitors from China; visitors commuting between select hotels and fair venues, and visitors commuting between different destinations.
Celine Lau has also called upon all to stay focused and make the best out of the investments and keep business growing especially during this challenging period.
Exhibitors and visitors will be apprised of developments here … https://exhibitions.jewellerynet.com/9jg/en-us/

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

