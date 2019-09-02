Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Botswana Diamonds renews prospecting licences in Kalahari

23 august 2019
News
botswana_diamonds_logo.pngBotswana Diamonds’ subsidiary Sunland Minerals has renewed its prospecting licences located in the central Kalahari Desert, in Botswana. 
The licences, which cover just over 500 km2, were renewed until September 20, 2021. 
Botswana Diamonds has already identified prospective drill-ready targets through intensive work including aeromagnetic surveys, ground magnetic surveys, soil sampling and target selection. 
Analysis of concentrations of kimberlitic indicator minerals on the licence indicate proximity to kimberlite pipes, which regional geology suggests may be attractive in size and grade, it said. 
Meanwhile, Botswana Diamonds said it is in extended discussions with a “major” international diamond producer to establish a joint venture to conduct work on the licences. 
The company established the Sunland joint venture with Alrosa in 2014 to test existing Russian exploration technology on Botswana Diamonds’ large data base.  
However, the Russians exited the joint venture company following changes in management and corporate strategy, which is now biased towards production and marketing. 


Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

