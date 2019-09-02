Botswana Diamonds renews prospecting licences in Kalahari

Botswana Diamonds’ subsidiary Sunland Minerals has renewed its prospecting licences located in the central Kalahari Desert, in Botswana.The licences, which cover just over 500 km2, were renewed until September 20, 2021.Botswana Diamonds has already identified prospective drill-ready targets through intensive work including aeromagnetic surveys, ground magnetic surveys, soil sampling and target selection.Analysis of concentrations of kimberlitic indicator minerals on the licence indicate proximity to kimberlite pipes, which regional geology suggests may be attractive in size and grade, it said.Meanwhile, Botswana Diamonds said it is in extended discussions with a “major” international diamond producer to establish a joint venture to conduct work on the licences.The company established the Sunland joint venture with Alrosa in 2014 to test existing Russian exploration technology on Botswana Diamonds’ large data base.However, the Russians exited the joint venture company following changes in management and corporate strategy, which is now biased towards production and marketing.