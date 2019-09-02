Aircraft deal involving Murowa Diamonds goes sour – report

23 august 2019

Murowa Diamonds has approached the Zimbabwean High Court seeking an order to compel a safari operator to deliver a 1978 Cessna 206G aircraft it acquired for $85,000 last year, according to local media reports.

The diamond miner wants the court to force Wilderness Safaris Zimbabwe to deliver the aircraft or direct the sheriff to hand it over to the mining firm.

Murowa said it inspected the aircraft between May 25 and 27, 2018 and tendered the full purchase price into the safari operator's Stanbic Bank account on March 25, 2019.

However, in breach of the parties' agreement, Wilderness Safaris Zimbabwe is said to have failed to deliver the aircraft as per clause 6 of the agreement.

Murowa Diamonds recently commenced diamond exploration in Sese communal lands, in Chivi, Masvingo Province.

The company has 199 diamond mining claims in Chivi but it was currently working on two claims.

Murowa produced 255,000 carats in 2015 and is currently producing about 1.2 million carats of predominantly white gem quality diamonds.

It is pursuing a mix of an organic and in-organic growth strategy to grow its production to over 5 million carats per annum by 2022.





Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished