Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Aircraft deal involving Murowa Diamonds goes sour – report

23 august 2019
News

Murowa Diamonds has approached the Zimbabwean High Court seeking an order to compel a safari operator to deliver a 1978 Cessna 206G aircraft it acquired for $85,000 last year, according to local media reports.
The diamond miner wants the court to force Wilderness Safaris Zimbabwe to deliver the aircraft or direct the sheriff to hand it over to the mining firm.
Murowa said it inspected the aircraft between May 25 and 27, 2018 and tendered the full purchase price into the safari operator's Stanbic Bank account on March 25, 2019.
However, in breach of the parties' agreement, Wilderness Safaris Zimbabwe is said to have failed to deliver the aircraft as per clause 6 of the agreement.
Murowa Diamonds recently commenced diamond exploration in Sese communal lands, in Chivi, Masvingo Province.
The company has 199 diamond mining claims in Chivi but it was currently working on two claims.
Murowa produced 255,000 carats in 2015 and is currently producing about 1.2 million carats of predominantly white gem quality diamonds.
It is pursuing a mix of an organic and in-organic growth strategy to grow its production to over 5 million carats per annum by 2022.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished