Blue Nile appoints new CEO - report

22 august 2019
Sean Kell will replace Eric Anderson on the post of a chief executive officer at Blue Nile, according to a report in JCK. 
“As the engagement ring and fine jewelry industries continue to evolve, Sean’s leadership and strategic vision will elevate Blue Nile’s modern approach to becoming our customer’s jeweler for life,” David Humphrey, a managing director at Bain Capital Private Equity and a member of Blue Nile’s board of directors, was quoted as saying. 
“Sean is a seasoned leader, and we are thrilled to have him as Blue Nile’s next CEO.”
The company has already changed four top managers since 2017, when the the company was bought by Bain Capital, said the agency.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

