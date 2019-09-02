Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

India’s Bunder diamond mines likely to be revived

22 august 2019
News
The Bunder diamond project in Madhya Pradesh (MP), India with an estimated 34.20 million carat diamond deposits in Chhatarpur may be revived, according to a report in TOI.
After the project was abandoned by Rio Tinto in 2017,  conglomerates like Adani and Vedanta and others who have shown interest in the project. Representatives of six mining groups also went through a special exhibition of the 2,700 carat diamonds in Panna recently. These diamonds were mined from the Bunder project during exploration by Rio Tinto before it abandoned the project.
In answer to the state government’s invitation to bid for the Bunder project, six groups including Essel group, Adani, Fura, Vedanta Rungta, Vedanta and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) a government of India undertaking, evinced keen interest.
On 20 Aug, about 28 representatives of these companies went through the exhibition, informed the district collector of Panna Karamveer Sharma. Secretary mining Narendra Singh Parmar said the diamonds exhibited in Panna include gem quality and off colour stones among others. “During their pre-bid meeting in Bhopal, representatives of the industry also showed interest in diamonds mined from Bunder and stored in Panna, the city where the NMDC is involved in diamond mining for long.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
