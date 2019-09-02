India’s Bunder diamond mines likely to be revived

22 august 2019

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

The Bunder diamond project in Madhya Pradesh (MP), India with an estimated 34.20 million carat diamond deposits in Chhatarpur may be revived, according to a report in TOI.After the project was abandoned by Rio Tinto in 2017, conglomerates like Adani and Vedanta and others who have shown interest in the project. Representatives of six mining groups also went through a special exhibition of the 2,700 carat diamonds in Panna recently. These diamonds were mined from the Bunder project during exploration by Rio Tinto before it abandoned the project.In answer to the state government’s invitation to bid for the Bunder project, six groups including Essel group, Adani, Fura, Vedanta Rungta, Vedanta and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) a government of India undertaking, evinced keen interest.On 20 Aug, about 28 representatives of these companies went through the exhibition, informed the district collector of Panna Karamveer Sharma. Secretary mining Narendra Singh Parmar said the diamonds exhibited in Panna include gem quality and off colour stones among others. “During their pre-bid meeting in Bhopal, representatives of the industry also showed interest in diamonds mined from Bunder and stored in Panna, the city where the NMDC is involved in diamond mining for long.