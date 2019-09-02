Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Pangolin identifies high priority drill targets at Botswana project

22 august 2019
News

pangolin_diamonds-logo.pngPangolin Diamonds has identified high priority drill targets following the discovery of diamonds and indicators at its advanced stage MSC exploration project in Botswana.
The MSC Project is a focused 10 square kilometres area located in the Malatswae Prospecting Licenses – about 100 kilometres southeast of the Orapa Kimberlite Field. 
It said the MSC project area is characterised by an unusual number of diamonds recovered from soil samples. 
“Thus far, we have recovered 16 diamonds from soil samples screened at +0.425 mm to 2.0 mm,” said Pangolin.
“The diamonds are concentrated in four different zones within the MSC Project area, suggesting multiple diamondiferous kimberlite sources.”
It has also found indicator minerals such as garnet, ilmenite, olivine and a mantle xenolith fragment in soil samples within the MSC project area.
In some cases, friable kimberlite was observed attached to indicator minerals, suggesting a nearby source.
Pangolin has two exploration teams active on the property conducting detailed ground-magnetic surveys, audio-magnetotelluric (AMT) surveys, and high-density soil sampling.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

