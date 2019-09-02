Pandora reported Q2 2019 financial results

22 august 2019

Pandora reported its financial results for the second quarter 2019.

According to the company, organic growth was -7% and total like-for-like sales-out growth (like-for-like) was -10% in Q2 2019 driven by decreasing traffic into the physical stores. Like-for-like in Online Stores accelerated to 22%.









Image credit: Pandora







During Q2 2019, Pandora has progressed rapidly with the preparations of the brand relaunch on 29 August. The brand relaunch will be kick-started by a global PR event in Los Angeles on 28 August evolving around the new brand purpose “We give a voice to people’s loves – Passions, People & Places”. The new brand relaunch will refresh all consumer touchpoints to increase brand relevance. Pandora will also launch new online stores and refresh its presence on marketplaces such as Tmall.

Alexander Lacik, President and CEO of Pandora, says:

“Financial results in the second quarter of 2019 were in line with plans. In the quarter, we have progressed rapidly on a number of important commercial initiatives which we can soon reveal and showcase to our consumers as part of our brand relaunch on 29 August. Our preparations and marketing pilots spur confidence in our direction – by improving execution with focus on Pandora’s core proposition, we can improve our relevance for consumers around the world. This is the first important step in our journey towards positive growth”.





Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau