Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Israeli diamond industry looks forward to promising HK Show

22 august 2019
News
idi_logo.pngDespite the unrest in Hong Kong, the Israel Diamond Institute, organizer of the Israel Diamond Pavilion at the upcoming September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, is expecting a successful show, according to a press release from IDI.
IDI representatives said that they have been assured by the show organizers that that they are prepared for every contingency and that the exhibition will not be affected.
IDI Chairman Boaz Moldawsky said, “Despite the unrest in Hong Kong and a slowdown in the Chinese market we are cautiously optimistic about the show, which remains one of the most important trade events of the year. I am glad that we will have a major presence at the show, 75 exhibitors in all, and I am certain that our pavilion will attract a large amount of traffic. I am hopeful that the large amount of buyers expected will translate into positive business results for our members,” he said.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

