Israeli diamond industry looks forward to promising HK Show

22 august 2019

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Despite the unrest in Hong Kong, the Israel Diamond Institute, organizer of the Israel Diamond Pavilion at the upcoming September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, is expecting a successful show, according to a press release from IDI.IDI representatives said that they have been assured by the show organizers that that they are prepared for every contingency and that the exhibition will not be affected.IDI Chairman Boaz Moldawsky said, “Despite the unrest in Hong Kong and a slowdown in the Chinese market we are cautiously optimistic about the show, which remains one of the most important trade events of the year. I am glad that we will have a major presence at the show, 75 exhibitors in all, and I am certain that our pavilion will attract a large amount of traffic. I am hopeful that the large amount of buyers expected will translate into positive business results for our members,” he said.