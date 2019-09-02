Panna rough diamonds to be auctioned in Surat

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council’s Gujarat Regional Chairman Dinesh Navadia said: “We have requested them to come to Surat to auction rough diamonds. They will come on August 26 for a survey and check out our infrastructure. We have taken an entire floor in Gujarat Hira Bourse at Ichhapore in Surat on rent for the purpose of auctioning rough diamonds. We have developed the floor and named it the Surat International Diatrade Centre.”
Navadia said they would charge rent from auctioneers who would be chosen through a tender process, including from Surat”. According to NMDC, regular auctions of rough diamonds have been conducted in Mumbai and Jaipur, but this was the first time that they had been approached with a proposal to carry out an auction in Surat city, and they hope it would be a good opportunity.