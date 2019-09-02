Exclusive

Recovery of diamond industry within a year if end-consumer demand holds – Zimnisky

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said the natural diamond industry will be in a better position within a year time if end-consumer demand holds. Paul Zimnisky, CFA told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

02 september 2019

Working according to one’s weaknesses and strengths

Canon Jhaveri grew up watching his diamond-dealer father and uncle working with diamonds. The sparkles of the diamonds fascinated the young boy, who became more intrigued every time he visited his father’s office. After graduating in 2002, Canon Jhaveri...

26 august 2019

The diamond business is yet bright and has a good future in the coming days

Hitesh Patel, Managing Director of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., joined the family business in 1997 to help his father Laljibhai Patel, the founder of Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt. Ltd. Egged on by its success, Hitesh set up the overseas presence of...

19 august 2019

The talk around LGDs is all hype

As a teenager, Luca Luterbacher began to design and manufacture single pieces and individual items for wealthy private family friends from Switzerland and Lichtenstein. In 2017, he finally invested in his own luxury trademark "Luterbacher."...

12 august 2019

Correct adjustment of advertising is the major challenge

At the recent Amberforum held in the Baltic city of Svetlogorsk, Andrey Yanchevsky, Head of the trade representation of the LA VIVION jewelery company shared his opinion with the correspondent of Rough&Polished on the state and prospects of the jewellery...

05 august 2019

Panna rough diamonds to be auctioned in Surat

21 august 2019
News

Rough diamonds from mines in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh in India could soon be auctioned in Surat. A team from the National Mineral Development Corporation of the Government of India, which runs the mines in Madhya Pradesh, is expected to come to Surat on August 26 to carry out a survey ahead of conducting such  an auction, as per a report in Indian Express.
The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council’s Gujarat Regional Chairman Dinesh Navadia said: “We have requested them to come to Surat to auction rough diamonds. They will come on August 26 for a survey and check out our infrastructure. We have taken an entire floor in Gujarat Hira Bourse at Ichhapore in Surat on rent for the purpose of auctioning rough diamonds. We have developed the floor and named it the Surat International Diatrade Centre.” 
Navadia said they would charge rent from auctioneers who would be chosen through a tender process, including from Surat”. According to NMDC, regular auctions of rough diamonds have been conducted in Mumbai and Jaipur, but this was the first time that they had been approached with a proposal to carry out an auction in Surat city, and they hope it would be a good opportunity.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished