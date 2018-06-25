Lucara says South Lobe ore to dominate Karowe mine plan

Lucara Diamond said a mineral resource estimate, which was completed by Mineral Services Canada, shows that its Karowe mine plan in Botswana will now be dominated by the South Lobe ore with the high-grade, high-value (EM/PK(S)) unit becoming increasingly prevalent with deeper mining.

The 1, 109 ct Lesedi La Rona and the 813 ct Constellation stones were recovered from the EM/PK(S)S unit.

“This resource update supports the continued recovery of large high value diamonds from the South Lobe throughout its remaining open pit mine life and the likelihood for underground mining until at least 2036,” said company chief executive Eira Thomas.

“Feasibility work assessing the potential for underground mining, including hydrogeological and geotechnical drilling together with several mining trade off studies is ongoing."

Lucara also said that the indicated mineral resource for the South Lobe of the AK06 kimberlite jumped 54 percent to 6.8 million carats due to the conversion of inferred mineral resources to a depth of 400 metres above sea level.

The mineral resource estimate for the AK06 kimberlite, which was completed by Mineral Services Canada, shows that the remaining indicated mineral resource includes 7.9 million carats, hosted in 57.85-million tonnes at an average grade of 13.7 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht), it said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



