In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Lucara says South Lobe ore to dominate Karowe mine plan
The 1, 109 ct Lesedi La Rona and the 813 ct Constellation stones were recovered from the EM/PK(S)S unit.
“This resource update supports the continued recovery of large high value diamonds from the South Lobe throughout its remaining open pit mine life and the likelihood for underground mining until at least 2036,” said company chief executive Eira Thomas.
“Feasibility work assessing the potential for underground mining, including hydrogeological and geotechnical drilling together with several mining trade off studies is ongoing."
Lucara also said that the indicated mineral resource for the South Lobe of the AK06 kimberlite jumped 54 percent to 6.8 million carats due to the conversion of inferred mineral resources to a depth of 400 metres above sea level.
The mineral resource estimate for the AK06 kimberlite, which was completed by Mineral Services Canada, shows that the remaining indicated mineral resource includes 7.9 million carats, hosted in 57.85-million tonnes at an average grade of 13.7 carats per hundred tonnes (cpht), it said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished