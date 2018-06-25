Exclusive
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Angola okays new rough diamonds trading policy, details sketchy
However, details of the policy are still sketchy as the state-owned news agency, Angop reports, without any elaboration, that the move would usher in greater transparency to the process of buying and selling rough diamonds in the southern African country.
Angolan leader João Lourenço, who replaced long-time ruler Jose Eduardo dos Santos as President, said early this month that he had ordered the state-run diamond companies Endiama and Sodiam to revise their policies to the benefit of the country and private companies.
"The responsible institutions have been instructed to see that Angola can return to this great diamond center," he told Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) officials.
He said his country had been absent from the diamond bourse and that should change.
Lourenço also said Angola had not been able to benefit properly from its diamond resources as a result of policies that stifled growth, but wants that to change as well.
Angola produced 9 million carats last year worth $1.1 billion.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished