Angola okays new rough diamonds trading policy, details sketchy

Today

The Angolan government has approved a new policy of rough diamonds trading, which will guarantee an effective system, according to local media.

However, details of the policy are still sketchy as the state-owned news agency, Angop reports, without any elaboration, that the move would usher in greater transparency to the process of buying and selling rough diamonds in the southern African country.

Angolan leader João Lourenço, who replaced long-time ruler Jose Eduardo dos Santos as President, said early this month that he had ordered the state-run diamond companies Endiama and Sodiam to revise their policies to the benefit of the country and private companies.

"The responsible institutions have been instructed to see that Angola can return to this great diamond center," he told Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) officials.

He said his country had been absent from the diamond bourse and that should change.

Lourenço also said Angola had not been able to benefit properly from its diamond resources as a result of policies that stifled growth, but wants that to change as well.

Angola produced 9 million carats last year worth $1.1 billion.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



