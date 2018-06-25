Dominion Diamond Mines organizes rough auction in cooperation with I. Hennig Tenders

Today

Dominion Diamond Mines ULC announced the upcoming auction of its latest production of fancy colour and +10.8 carat rough diamonds, in co-peration with I. Hennig Tenders.

The online auction event will take place on Thursday 19th July2018. Participation in the auction is strictly by invitation only.

Dominion reports that the most recent production from the Misery kimberlite pipe, of the Ekati Diamond Mine in the Northwest Territories of Canada, has delivered a quantity of exceptional yellow fancy colour stones -which will be presented for sale at the upcoming auction.

It is expected that this will be the last auction of these exceptionalfancy colour stones for the next 18 months.

The viewings will take place in both Belgium (Antwerp) and Israel (Ramat Gan) and will be hosted by I. Hennig Tenders.

The viewings are scheduled in Antwerp from 5th-11th July 2018 and in Ramat Gan from 15th-18th July 2018.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

