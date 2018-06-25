Exclusive
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
ALROSA shareholders approved changes in the Charter and internal corporate documents
The adopted changes improve the quality of communications between the parties of corporate relations, provide rapid access to the proceedings, and give opportunity to e-vote during the meetings and absentee voting. Current changes regulate the use of IT systems and the company’s file-sharing resources, or data warehouses.
ALROSA seeks to comply with best practices of corporate management and extend the computerization of the Supervisory board, committees of the Supervisory board, Board of directors, the Auditing Commission and other collegiate bodies are moving towards paper-free way of working.
These changes highlight the positive dynamics of the corporate management level of the company. ALROSA intends to further increase the level of corporate culture, implement best practice standards in company management and boost the speed of managerial decision-making.