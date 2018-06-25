ALROSA shareholders approved changes in the Charter and internal corporate documents

Today

A general meeting of ALROSA shareholders was held on June 26,2018, in Mirny. The shareholders of the company approved a number of changes in the Charter and regulations of governing and ruling bodies.

The adopted changes improve the quality of communications between the parties of corporate relations, provide rapid access to the proceedings, and give opportunity to e-vote during the meetings and absentee voting. Current changes regulate the use of IT systems and the company’s file-sharing resources, or data warehouses.

ALROSA seeks to comply with best practices of corporate management and extend the computerization of the Supervisory board, committees of the Supervisory board, Board of directors, the Auditing Commission and other collegiate bodies are moving towards paper-free way of working.

These changes highlight the positive dynamics of the corporate management level of the company. ALROSA intends to further increase the level of corporate culture, implement best practice standards in company management and boost the speed of managerial decision-making.