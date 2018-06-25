ALROSA to auction “football” diamonds, the largest one to be named by fans

Today

ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, offers fans to choose a "football" name for large rough diamond weighing 76.53 carats. This stone will become the core of a "football" collection of special size rough diamonds to be auctioned in Moscow.





Image credit: ALROSA





ALROSA has announced an open competition for the best "football" name for this large rough diamond. The winner will receive a ticket to the final game of the FIFA World Cup 2018™. The ideas of fans are accepted on a website www.diamondsofrussia.ru. The winner will also receive a certificate that the fact of extraction of the stone is named after his idea.

A crystal weighing 76.53 carats was mined at International kimberlite pipe in March 2018. It is a stone of octahedron shape with yellowish tint and dimensions of 29.05 x 28.29 x 25.33 mm.

A football diamond, which received a unique name, will become the core of special size diamonds collection (weighing over 10.8 carats) that will be sold at an auction in Moscow, started on June 25. The results of the auction will be announced on July 30. There are also 33 large diamonds in the collection besides the main stone.

"FIFA World Cup 2018™ is a landmark event for the fans not only in Russia, but all over the world. It has just started, but has already given people a lot of positive emotions and many unexpected turns. We believe that the diamonds from this collection will be of particular interest to our customers, since these are not just stones, but the story behind them," Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Executive Committee, Director of the USO ALROSA, said.