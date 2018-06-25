Login
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly

Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...

25 june 2018

Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse

The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...

18 june 2018

The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry

At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...

13 june 2018

Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...

04 june 2018

Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry

De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...

01 june 2018

ALROSA to auction “football” diamonds, the largest one to be named by fans

Today
News

ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, offers fans to choose a "football" name for large rough diamond weighing 76.53 carats. This stone will become the core of a "football" collection of special size rough diamonds to be auctioned in Moscow.

news_28062018_alrosa.png
Image credit: ALROSA


ALROSA has announced an open competition for the best "football" name for this large rough diamond. The winner will receive a ticket to the final game of the FIFA World Cup 2018™. The ideas of fans are accepted on a website www.diamondsofrussia.ru. The winner will also receive a certificate that the fact of extraction of the stone is named after his idea.
A crystal weighing 76.53 carats was mined at International kimberlite pipe in March 2018. It is a stone of octahedron shape with yellowish tint and dimensions of 29.05 x 28.29 x 25.33 mm.
A football diamond, which received a unique name, will become the core of special size diamonds collection (weighing over 10.8 carats) that will be sold at an auction in Moscow, started on June 25. The results of the auction will be announced on July 30. There are also 33 large diamonds in the collection besides the main stone.
"FIFA World Cup 2018™ is a landmark event for the fans not only in Russia, but all over the world. It has just started, but has already given people a lot of positive emotions and many unexpected turns. We believe that the diamonds from this collection will be of particular interest to our customers, since these are not just stones, but the story behind them," Evgeny Agureev, Member of the Executive Committee, Director of the USO ALROSA, said.

