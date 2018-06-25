Exclusive
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
25 june 2018
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Sarine supports responsible sourcing and provenance traceability
Sarine strongly supports and is actively involved in several blockchain initiatives. Any blockchain application is only as good as the data it contains, and it is a key requirement that such data be verifiable and provided by objective and trustworthy sources, the company claimed.
Sarine has already discussed responsible sourcing with leading industry organizations, miners, wholesalers and retailers as the company addressed the attempted theft of its intellectual property and the potentially serious adverse impact this could have on the importation of polished diamonds into the U.S. Leading U.S. retailers, including Tiffany and Signet have taken steps augmenting their suppliers’ contractual terms and conditions, codes of conduct to specifically address IP infringement issues.
David Block, the Group’s CEO, noted that, “We are extremely pleased that the issue of responsible sourcing and provenance traceability are receiving the attention they are, as it is key to ensuring the diamond industry’s implicit stature, and explicitly the polished diamond’s allure to the modern informed consumer. Sarine will continue to aggressively protect its IP and work with industry organizations and retailers to ensure that polished diamonds are procured in a responsible manner.”
