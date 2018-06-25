Sarine supports responsible sourcing and provenance traceability

Today

Sarine Technologies Ltd, a worldwide leader in the development, manufacture and sale of precision technology products for the evaluation, planning, processing, finishing and trading of diamonds and gems, said that responsible sourcing and provenance traceability had become the key issues in diamond industry and the utilization of Sarine technology could provide a powerful solution to support the diamond industry’s need for accountable traceability.Sarine strongly supports and is actively involved in several blockchain initiatives. Any blockchain application is only as good as the data it contains, and it is a key requirement that such data be verifiable and provided by objective and trustworthy sources, the company claimed.Sarine has already discussed responsible sourcing with leading industry organizations, miners, wholesalers and retailers as the company addressed the attempted theft of its intellectual property and the potentially serious adverse impact this could have on the importation of polished diamonds into the U.S. Leading U.S. retailers, including Tiffany and Signet have taken steps augmenting their suppliers’ contractual terms and conditions, codes of conduct to specifically address IP infringement issues.David Block, the Group’s CEO, noted that, “We are extremely pleased that the issue of responsible sourcing and provenance traceability are receiving the attention they are, as it is key to ensuring the diamond industry’s implicit stature, and explicitly the polished diamond’s allure to the modern informed consumer. Sarine will continue to aggressively protect its IP and work with industry organizations and retailers to ensure that polished diamonds are procured in a responsible manner.”