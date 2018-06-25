Pallinghurst changes name to Gemfields Group

Today

Image credit: Pallinghurst Resources

Pallinghurst Resources, a natural resources investment company, will soon be renamed as Gemfields Group, after investors voted Tuesday in favour of the name change.The new name would be used on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) from July 11.Pallinghurst had indicated plans to change its name last March due to the company’s increasing focus on coloured gemstones.Company chairperson Brian Gilbertson said last April that they were planning to build their wholly-owned Gemfields into the “De Beers of coloured gemstones”.He said then that they would support their mining operations with a “unique and industry-leading” auction platform, developments in proof-of-origin technology and have active marketing campaigns to drive demand for coloured gemstones.Pallinghurst, said Gilbertson, had cut back on expensive international expansion ambitions to focus on optimising its two key mining operations, Kagem in Zambia and Montepuez in Mozambique.