Tango acquires more equipment to process Oena tailings

Tango Mining has acquired and mobilised a processing plant comprising of two 16 foot pans with a combined capacity of 120 tonnes per hour to the Oena Diamond Mine, in South Africa.It said that the plant, including a newly purchased 260 KVA diesel generator, would be used to process pan tailings and bantam material left on site from previous mining operations.The plant, said Tango, would be used in conjunction with Bluedust 7 Proprietary existing mining and processing equipment on site to increase production capacity, specifically focused on tailings.Tango said last April that the commissioning of the plant was on schedule and would begin today (27 June).Diamonds recovered from this processing operation would “be for the account of the company”, it said.