IDE will not deal with cryptocurrency

Today

Image credit: Carats.io

The Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) has ceased its deal with Carats.io because the company issuing cryptocurrency backed by diamonds failed to get a license from the diamond controller, according to Rapaport.Carat.io’s parent company Dindex applied for a license earlier this year from a diamond controller and didn’t receive a positive answer.“The diamond controller’s decision was based on the current lack of regulations concerning digital currencies,” Rapaport quoted Carats.io. “We anticipated the diamond controller’s decision when we first filed the request in February 2018.”Carats.io should cease all public displays of association with the bourse and its Diamond Tech Innovation Center as well as any activities on the trading floor or its online platforms, the agency cited exchange president Yoram Dvash.Following the termination of its partnership with the IDE, the company will become international and not exclusively Israeli.“Now Carats.io will purchase diamonds wherever it chooses and on terms that suit the company,” the spokesperson of the company was quoted as saying.