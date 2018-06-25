Login
Registration

Exclusive

In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly

Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...

25 june 2018

Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse

The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...

18 june 2018

The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry

At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...

13 june 2018

Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...

04 june 2018

Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry

De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...

01 june 2018

ALROSA shareholders elected new Supervisory Board

Today
News

Shareholders of ALROSA PJSC elected a new Supervisory Board to govern the company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26.
The ALROSA Supervisory Board was elected as follows:

1. Nikolay Alexandrov – First Deputy Head of Suntarsky Ulus Municipal District of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

2. Yegor Borisov – State Counsellor of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

3. Maria Gordon – Member of ALROSA Supervisory Board, Member of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board (as an independent member);

4. Evgeniya Grigoryeva – Minister of Property and Land Relations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

5. Kirill Dmitriev – CEO, JSC Russian Direct Investment Fund Management Company;

6. Ilya Yelizarov – Assistant Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo);

7. Sergey Ivanov – CEO, PJSC ALROSA;

8. Dmitry Konov – Chairman of the Management Board, PJSC SIBUR Holding (as an independent member);

9. Valentina Lemesheva – until 2014 – Chairman of the State Committee for Pricing Policy – Regional Energy Commission of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) (as an independent member);

10. Sergey Mestnikov – CEO, NCO Fund for Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

11. Alexey Moiseev – Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;

12. Anton Siluanov – First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation – Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;

13. Oleg Fedorov – Member of ALROSA Supervisory Board, Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC IDGC of Center and Volga Region, PJSC IDGC of the North-West (as an independent member);

14. Evgeny Chekin – Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in 2016-2018;

15. Alexey Chekunkov – CEO, JSC Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board, as well as the composition of special-purpose committees will be determined at the next meeting of the Board.
The shareholders elected the Auditing Committee, as well as approved changes to the Company’s Articles of Associations, the Regulations on the Supervisory Board, the Regulations on the executive Committee, the Regulations on the Auditing Committee, and the Regulations on Remuneration to the Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit was approved as PJSC ALROSA auditor in conformity to RAS and IFRS Standards for 2018.
The ALROSA Supervisory Board governs the company.

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished