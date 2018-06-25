ALROSA shareholders elected new Supervisory Board

Today

Shareholders of ALROSA PJSC elected a new Supervisory Board to govern the company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26.

The ALROSA Supervisory Board was elected as follows:

1. Nikolay Alexandrov – First Deputy Head of Suntarsky Ulus Municipal District of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

2. Yegor Borisov – State Counsellor of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

3. Maria Gordon – Member of ALROSA Supervisory Board, Member of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board (as an independent member);

4. Evgeniya Grigoryeva – Minister of Property and Land Relations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

5. Kirill Dmitriev – CEO, JSC Russian Direct Investment Fund Management Company;

6. Ilya Yelizarov – Assistant Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo);

7. Sergey Ivanov – CEO, PJSC ALROSA;

8. Dmitry Konov – Chairman of the Management Board, PJSC SIBUR Holding (as an independent member);

9. Valentina Lemesheva – until 2014 – Chairman of the State Committee for Pricing Policy – Regional Energy Commission of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) (as an independent member);

10. Sergey Mestnikov – CEO, NCO Fund for Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia);

11. Alexey Moiseev – Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;

12. Anton Siluanov – First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation – Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation;

13. Oleg Fedorov – Member of ALROSA Supervisory Board, Member of the Board of Directors of PJSC IDGC of Center and Volga Region, PJSC IDGC of the North-West (as an independent member);

14. Evgeny Chekin – Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) in 2016-2018;

15. Alexey Chekunkov – CEO, JSC Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board, as well as the composition of special-purpose committees will be determined at the next meeting of the Board.

The shareholders elected the Auditing Committee, as well as approved changes to the Company’s Articles of Associations, the Regulations on the Supervisory Board, the Regulations on the executive Committee, the Regulations on the Auditing Committee, and the Regulations on Remuneration to the Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit was approved as PJSC ALROSA auditor in conformity to RAS and IFRS Standards for 2018.

The ALROSA Supervisory Board governs the company.