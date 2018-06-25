ALROSA to pay almost 38.6 billion rubles for dividends following 2017

ALROSA Shareholders approved the annual report and financial statements during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 26. Shareholders also made decisions on profit distribution for 2017. 38.59 billion rubles are to be paid as dividends, namely 5.24 rubles per one ordinary share at a nominal price of 50 kopecks.

According to the consolidated financial statements of PJSC ALROSA and its subsidiaries prepared in conformity with IFRS Standards, the net profit, net of income attributable to the non-controlling interest, amounted to 77.075 billion rubles in 2017. 50.07% of this sum will be allocated for payment of dividends.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends for the year 2017 is drawn up as of July 14, 2018.

The amount of ALROSA dividends following 2017 has become one of the largest in the history of the company and gives place only to dividend payments for 2016 (65.8 billion rubles).



